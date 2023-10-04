Russian Air Defence Forces To Shot Down Its Combat Jets – UK Intelligence

Russian air defence forces “highly likely” shot down one of their own multi-role combat jets over Tokmak in southwestern Ukraine, a UK intelligence update revealed on Wednesday.

“On 28 September 2023, Russian air defense forces highly likely shot down one of their own Su-35S FLANKER M multi-role combat jets over Tokmak, approximately 20km behind the current front line,” the British ministry of defense said in its war intelligence update.

It added: “Although Russia has lost around 90 fixed-wing aircraft since the start of the invasion, this is probably only the fifth loss of a Su-35S, Russia’s most advanced combat jet in widespread service.”

“The location is relevant because Tokmak is a heavily fortified town which often hosts Russian headquarters commanding one of the most intensely contested sectors of the front line.”

The British intelligence report highlighted: “These headquarters would typically be protected with dedicated short and medium range air defense systems.

These are almost certainly held at very high readiness, as Ukraine continues to conduct effective deep strikes against such locations.”

The Russian Su-35S FLANKER M is a highly advanced multi-role combat aircraft renowned for its exceptional agility, speed, and versatility.

Developed by Sukhoi, it represents a significant evolution of the Su-27 family, equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, advanced radar systems, and a wide range of air-to-air and air-to-ground weaponry.