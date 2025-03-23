Share

On Sunday, Russian authorities revealed that their air defence units successfully downed 59 Ukrainian drones targeting the country’s southwestern regions, with one fatality reported in the Rostov region.

The Russian Defence Ministry made this known via a Telegram message, detailing that twenty-nine of the drones were intercepted overnight over the Rostov region in southern Russia.

The ministry further stated that the remaining drones were neutralized over the Voronezh, Volgograd, Kursk, and Saratov regions, as well as over Crimea.

An additional twenty were reportedly shot down over the Astrakhan region, situated along the Caspian Sea.

Yuri Slyusar, the acting governor of the Rostov region bordering Ukraine, confirmed that the attack resulted in one death.

“A car caught fire due to a drone attack. A person in the car was killed,” he said.

In a related development, Igor Babushkin, governor of the Astrakhan region, reported that debris from one of the destroyed drones fell on a house and caused damage to a car, though no injuries were recorded.

At the time of filing, there was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials. Both sides, however, continue to deny any intentional targeting of civilians amid the ongoing conflict, which has now spanned three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This development adds another layer to the complex military exchanges in the region, as the conflict persists with significant implications for the security landscape in Eastern Europe.

