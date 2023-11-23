New Telegraph

November 23, 2023
Russian Actress Killed In Strike While Performing To Troops

A Russian actress has been killed in a Ukrainian strike while giving a performance to troops, according to her theatre.

A dance hall in occupied Ukraine where Polina Men- shikh was performing was hit by shelling on November 19.

The actress was reportedly giving a show to celebrate a Russian military holiday. Ukraine said about 20 Russian soldiers were killed in the strike, but Russian authorities have not commented on this, reports the BBC.

Ms Menshikh was giving a performance in a dance hall capable of seating around 150 people, according to local reporting.

