The United States President, Donald Trump on Friday ruled out the possibility of Ukraine winning the ongoing war with Russia.

President Trump who spoke at a meeting with the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky at the Oval Office, said Ukraine is in big trouble.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the meeting, which was expected to focus on the restoration of peace between Ukraine and Russia, descended into a heated exchange.

Angered by a comment made by Zelensky, Trump said, “Your country is in big trouble, you are not winning this.”

President Trump, raising his voice, added, “You’ve done enough talking. You have a damn good chance of coming out okay because of us.”

The Ukrainian leader was in the United States to sign the minerals deal with President Trump.

It has now been confirmed that the formal agreement will not go ahead for the time being.

