Russia Wall: Trump, Putin Ceasefire Deal Hit Brickwall

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, agreed to halt attacks against Ukrainian energy targets but said it would not accept an immediate full ceasefire, insisting that the West halt all military aid for Kyiv.

Putin made this known on Tuesday, March 18 while discussing on the phone with the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump.

New Telegraph gathered that the US and Russian leaders spoke for more than an hour and a half and both expressed hopes for repairing relations wrecked by Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its pro-Western neighbour three years ago.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated call failed to produce the breakthrough Trump had hoped for, as there was no agreement from the Russian president for Washington’s proposed 30-day ceasefire, already agreed to by Ukraine.

However, Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky said he backed the energy truce but believed Putin’s refusal of a wider peace showed he was not ready and still seeks to weaken Ukraine.

Kremlin statement said Putin agreed to pause strikes against Ukraine’s energy targets for 30 days and that Putin had already given the order to his military. The White House said separately that the leaders agreed that the movement to peace would begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire.

Trump insisted on his Truth Social network they had an understanding that they would be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, put an end to the horrible War.

The Kremlin, however, made it clear that any full truce was a way off and dependent on Russian demands that both Ukraine and its Western allies would find hard to accept.

Recall that Russia has launched a series of devastating attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure throughout the winter. Ukraine has used drones to bomb multiple Russian oil installations.

