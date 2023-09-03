Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky Dismisses Minister Of Defence

It has been nearly two years since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began and unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.
Both sides are trying different approaches, such as changing personnel, battle strategies, weapons, formations, and battlefields. As a result, Ukraine’s defence minister has been replaced.
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has been dismissed from his post by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Mr Reznikov had led the ministry since before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
In his nightly address, President Zelensky said it was time for “new approaches” in the defence ministry.
Rustem Umerov, who runs Ukraine’s State Property Fund, has been named by Mr Zelensky as Mr Reznikov’s successor.
“I believe that the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole,” the Ukrainian president said in a message on the Telegram messaging app.