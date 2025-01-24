Russia-Ukraine War: We’re Ready For Dialogue, Putin Tells Trump

Share

Finally, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin has said he is ready for peace talks with the United States (US) President, Donald Trump on the Ukraine conflict.

This is coming after President Trump issued a threat that if the Russian leader is not ready to resolve the conflict with Ukraine, the country should be ready to pay increased tariffs.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, Putin emphasized that Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukrainian issues.

Putin added that the 2022 crisis in Ukraine might have been averted had Donald Trump been US president at the time.

Putin stated, “I cannot but agree with him that if he had been president — if his victory hadn’t been stolen in 2020 — then maybe there would not have been the crisis in Ukraine that emerged in 2022.”

