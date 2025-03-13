Ukraine War: Trump Speaks On Potential Ceasefire

Share

The 47th United States (US) President, Donald Trump has expressed optimism that the American negotiators will secure a ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine war, even as Kyiv and Moscow launched fresh aerial attacks on Thursday.

In a statement issued by the White House on Thursday, President Trump said his envoy, Steve Witkoff, a mediator in the Gaza and Ukraine wars, would be in Moscow this week.

“People are going to Russia right now as we speak. And hopefully we can get a ceasefire from Russia,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

Trump, however, did not mention whether he would speak with Putin but added that there had been positive messages from Moscow.

According to a White House Official, the US wants Russia to agree to an unconditional halt to hostilities.

The Kremlin said it was awaiting details of a US-Ukrainian proposal agreed upon this week and gave no indication of its readiness to stop fighting that has left tens of thousands dead in the past three years

President Vladimir Putin visited Russian troops who have made gains against Ukrainian forces battling to keep Russian territory seized in an offensive last year.

However, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was ready to embrace a deal, and the United States had indicated it would issue a strong response if Putin refused an accord.

