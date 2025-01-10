Russia-Ukraine War: Trump, Putin Set To Meet

Share

The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Thursday is set to meet with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin and a rendezvous between the pair is being arranged.

New Telegraph reports that the arranged meeting is in connection with Trump’s promises during his campaign to bring peace to Ukraine, which has been under Russian invasion since February 2022.

The incoming President made this disclosure while speaking in a meeting with Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to him, “He wants to meet, and we’re setting it up.

“President Putin wants to meet, he’s said that even publicly, and we have to get that war over with, that’s a bloody mess.”

Trump has never made any concrete proposals for a ceasefire or peace deal and has often criticised the large amount of military aid the United States has sent to Ukraine.

