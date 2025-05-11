Russia, Ukraine To Hold Peace Talks May 15

Share

Amid the ongoing war in the two countries, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Sunday revealed that Kyiv would meet with Moscow for peace talks in Istanbul on May 15.

President Zelenskyy, who made this disclosure, described Russia’s proposal to convene direct peace talks as a positive sign.

Zelensky, using rare language since Moscow invaded more than three years ago, noted that Russia must first commit to a 30-day ceasefire starting from Monday, May 12.

“There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire, full, lasting and reliable, starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet.

“It is a positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war. The entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire.” Zelenskyy said

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was ready to host negotiations, telling Russia’s Vladimir Putin in a phone call that a window of opportunity had opened for peace.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Moscow and Kyiv have not held direct talks since March 2022, shortly after the Kremlin launched its invasion in February of that year.

Russia’s invasion has since dragged on, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, the destruction of Ukrainian cities, and a total collapse in relations between Moscow and the West.

Moscow now occupies a fifth of the country and has claimed to have annexed four Ukrainian regions as its own, in addition to Crimea, which it seized in 2014.

