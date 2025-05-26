New Telegraph

Russia, Ukraine Swap Hundreds Of Prisoners, Hours After Moscow’s Largest Aerial Attack

Russia and Ukraine swapped hundreds more prisoners yesterday, the third and last part of a major exchange that reflected a rare moment of cooperation in otherwise failed efforts to reach a ceasefire in the more than three years of war.

Just hours earlier, Ukrainian capital, Kyiv and other regions came under a massive Russian drone-andmissile attack that killed at least 12 people and injured dozens.

Ukrainian officials described it as the largest aerial assault since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russia’s Defence Ministry said each side brought home 303 more soldiers, after each released a total of 307 combatants and civilians on Saturday, and 390 on Friday — the biggest swap of the war.

The scale of onslaught was stunning — Russia hit Ukraine with 367 drones and missiles, the largest single aerial attack of the more than three-years-long war, according to Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force.

In all, Russia used 69 missiles of various types and 298 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed drones, he told The Associated Press. There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the strikes.

