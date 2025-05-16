Russia, Ukraine Meet In Istanbul For First Talks Since Conflict

Share

Russian and Ukrainian delegations will meet in Istanbul on Friday for their first talks in more than three years of war.

New Telegraph gathered that Kyiv is seeking an unconditional ceasefire at the meeting while Moscow says it wants to address the root causes of the conflict and revive failed 2022 negotiations in which made sweeping territorial and political demands of Ukraine.

According to reports, expectations of a breakthrough are slim, with the two sides having spent the last 24 hours slinging insults at each other and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accusing Moscow of not being serious about peace.

Despite low expectations, the fact the meeting is taking place at all is a sign of movement, with both sides having come under intense pressure from Washington to open talks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declined to travel to Turkey for the talks, which he had proposed, sending a second-level delegation instead.

Zelensky went to Ankara on Thursday and has repeated that he was “ready” to meet with Putin. But he criticised Russia for despatching people who he said had no power to make decisions.

However, United States (US) President Donald Trump, who initially said he would come to Turkey if Putin turned up or if progress was made, said he would head back to Washington from Abu Dhabi.

Trump has said only a meeting between him and Putin could lead to a breakthrough.

