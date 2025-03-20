Russia, Ukraine Launch Air Attacks After Putin-Trump Call

Russia and Ukraine launch air attacks damaging each other’s infrastructure, after Vladimir Putin rejected a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia targeted “civilian infrastructure” overnight, including a hospital in Sumy.
Putin agreed to a 30-day pause in attacks on energy infrastructure during a call with Donald Trump on Tuesday, but rejected a fuller ceasefire.
Talks on Ukraine will continue on Sunday in Saudi Arabia, US envoy Steve Witkoff said.
During the call, Putin and Trump also agreed that Ukraine and Russia would swap 175 prisoners each today, reports the BBC.
