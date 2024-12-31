Russia, Ukraine Exchange Over 300 Prisoners Of War

Share

Russia and Ukraine governments have exchanged over 300 prisoners of war in a swap facilitated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking one of the few cooperative actions between the two nations since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

New Telegraph gathered that the exchange took place on Monday, December 30, ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebrations, as officials from both sides confirmed the deal.

The Russian Defence Ministry who made this disclosure said 150 Russian servicemen were released from territory controlled by Ukraine, in exchange for 150 Ukrainian soldiers.

In a similar vein, the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Kyiv had received 189 individuals, including soldiers, border guards, and two civilians from the city of Mariupol.

Since the onset of the conflict, Ukraine has successfully negotiated the release of a total of 3,956 individuals, both soldiers and civilians, from Russian captivity.

The UAE played a key role in facilitating this latest exchange, underscoring its diplomatic involvement in efforts to ease tensions between the warring parties.

A video released by Russia’s human rights commissioner, Tatyana Moskalkova, showed the returning soldiers, dressed in winter clothes and fatigues, waiting for transport.

“I thank you for your service, patience and courage,” Moskalkova said, sending New Year’s wishes to the released soldiers.

Zelensky also shared photos of the returned Ukrainian soldiers holding up yellow-and-blue flags, as they prepared to reunite with their families.

New Year’s Eve is a significant holiday in both Russia and Ukraine, making the timing of the exchange especially meaningful for those involved.

