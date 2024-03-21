Russia to Evacuate Thousands Of Children From Border Region

Russia plans to evacuate about 9,000 children from a border region because it is being shelled continuously by Ukraine, a local official has said. The children will be moved from the Belgorod region farther east, away from the Ukraine border, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday.

The announcement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Kremlin wants to create a buffer zone to help protect border regions from long-range Ukrainian strikes and cross-border raids that have occurred with more frequency in recent months, reports AlJazeera.

Ukraine has used its long-range firepower to hit oil refineries and depots deep inside Russia and has sought to unsettle the Russian border regions, putting political pressure on Putin. In addition, Ukraine Based Russian opponents of Putin and the Kremlin have launched cross-border raids.