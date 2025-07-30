Russia Strikes Ukraine Prison; Killing 17, Dozens Injured

Russian glide bombs and missiles struck a Ukrainian prison and a medical facility overnight, killing at least 21 people, officials said yesterday, as Russia kept up its bombardment of civilian areas despite US President Donald Trump’s threat to soon punish Russia with sanctions and tariffs unless it stops.

A Russian airstrike on a prison in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region killed at least 17 inmates and wounded more than 80 others, officials said. In the Dnipro region, authorities reported at least four people were killed and eight injured, reports The Associated Press.

Trump said Monday he is giving Russian President Vladimir Putin 10 to 12 days to stop the killing in Ukraine after three years of war, moving up a 50-day deadline he had given the Russian leader two weeks ago. The move meant Trump wants peace efforts to make progress by August 7-9.