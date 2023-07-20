Russia Strikes Ukraine Grain After Ending Sea Deal

Russian missile attacks on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast have destroyed 60,000 tonnes of grain and damaged storage infrastructure, officials have said. Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi said a “considerable amount” of export infrastructure was out of operation.

Russia has pulled out of an international grain deal in place since last summer, guaranteeing safe passage for ex-ports across the Black Sea, reports the BBC. The Kremlin argued its demands for Russian exports had not been honoured.

Within hours of its withdrawal from the grain deal on Monday, Russia had struck the southern port cities of Odesa and Mykolaiv in the early hours of Tuesday.