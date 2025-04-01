New Telegraph

Russia Still ‘Working With US’ After Trump Says He Is ‘Angry’ With Putin

Russia says it is still “working with the US” after President Trump said he was “angry” and “pissed off” with Vladimir Putin.

In its first response to Trump’s criticism of the Russian president, the Kremlin tried to play down the tensions between the two leaders.

“We continue working with the US side, first of all, on building our relations,” spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said.

He said there were no plans for a call between Putin and Trump this week, but that Putin is open to one “if necessary”.

The attempt to smooth things over came after Trump told NBC News on Sunday that he was angry with Putin for attacking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s credibility, and threatened to impose a 50% tariff on countries buying Russian oil if Putin did not agree to a ceasefire, reports the BBC.

