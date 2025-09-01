Russia Slashes Value Of Wheat Export To Nigeria

As alteration of shipping routes around the Red Sea continues, Russian has limited supply of wheat to Nigeria by 354,000 tonnes valued at N275 billion ($178 million) between January and June 2024. The export to Nigeria was slashed by the country to 92,000 tonnes valued at N69 billion ($46 million) in June 2025 when compared to the 270,000 tonnes shipped to the ports in June 2024 agricultural season.

Findings also revealed that the grain exports from Poland in Q1 of 2025 was 46 per cent higher than the Russia supplies in the H1 2025. In July, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that five ships discharged 270,707 of the grain at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos Port, Apapa, saying that Effy N offloaded 53,000 tonnes; Silhouette Island, 55,000 tonnes; Desert Diamond, 52, 861 tonnes, Spring Lotus, 56, 570 tonnes and Tegal, 53, 276 tonnes.

In May, NPA data revealed that 416,161 tonnes of the grain were discharged at ABTL, GDNL, Standard Flour Mills (SFM) and Josepdam terminals from four vessels. According to the shipping data ABTL moored Desert Glory with 53,785 tonnes; Ton Hill, 53,444 tonnes; Spring Lotus, 53,445 tonnes; Copenhagen Commerce, 56,136 tonnes, San Antonio, 52,250 tonnes, CL Jiangmen, 24,000 tonnes.

Also, GDNL received Shanghai Eagle laden with 40,400 tonnes, Serenity, 34,513 tonnes, while SFM berthed Malteza with 14,300 tonnes and Yasa Rose, 15,087 tonnes. Also at Tincan Island and Calabar ports, Josepdam took delivery of 35,802 tonnes from Lyra M and Desert Ranger, 17,000 tonnes respectively. Recall that in February six vessels also berthed with 209,944 tonnes of Russian wheat valued at N194 billion ($118 million) at the Lagos ports despite bad weather which hit Russian grain, leading to 30 per cent fall in export.

Of the imports to Lagos Port, NPA’s shipping data revealed that Unity Discovery with 57,029.34 tonnes; Alypso N, 54,999 tonnes and Copenhagen Commerce, 56,844 tonnes offloaded the grain at ABTL. Also, Sweet lady II, 37,400 tonnes and Allegra, 29,701 tonnes berthed at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) of the port, while Alda berthed with 31,000 tonnes at Josepdam, Tincan Island Port in January.

Recalled that USDA in its forecast said that Nigeria was expecting to harvest 135,000 tonnes of wheat in the 2025/2026 season, adding the expectation represents a 13 per cent increase from the previous season’s 120,000 tonnes, driven by improved yields and an expansion of cultivated land. The USDA attributed the positive outlook to an expected seven per cent rise in yields, reaching 1.2 tonnes per hectare due to the adoption of improved seed varieties.

It stressed that the total area dedicated to wheat cultivation is set to expand to 115,000 hectares, 15,000 hectares more than the previous season. Recall that the National Project Coordinator of National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-pocket Project (NAGS-AP), Ishaku Buba, the wheat production programme for the 2024/2025 dry season has been launched across 16 wheat-producing states, targeting 280,000 farmers.

He said that the country anticipated a significant boost in wheat production, with the expected output generating revenue exceeding ₦1.25 trillion. Also, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari has said that wheat farmers were expecting bumper harvest this year based on the Federal Government’s intervention in the phase one of dry season wheat production of 2024-2025, which ended on December 2024.

Kyari stressed that the Federal Government subsidised wheat seeds to the tune of 75 per cent, with farmers paying 25 per cent of the seed amount. He noted: “Then, in terms of fertilisation, it’s also 50-50, just like we did last year, 50 per cent subsidy of fertiliser to the farmers.

We are waiting for the vegetative growth and also subsequently, the harvest sometime around March and April 2025. “We have a lot of expectations this year because the farmers have expressed desires to go into wheat more than ever before, simply because of the attraction and the profit.”