Russia Says It Repelled Multiple Drone Attacks

Russia’s defence ministry said its forces have destroyed dozens of drones in several regions across the country. The biggest attack happened in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar, where an oil refinery was targeted.

In Ukraine officials report new Russian air strikes on the port city of Odess. The attacks come as Russia holds a controversial general election in which President Vladimir Putin is guaranteed to win, reports the BBC.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed leader in Ukraine Zaporizhian region, said yesterday that two Ukrainian drones had attacked a polling station – setting the building on fire but causing no deaths or injuries.