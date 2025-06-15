Russia Ready For Next Talk With Ukraine, Putin Tells Trump

Share

On Saturday, the Russian President, Vladimir Putin informed the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, that Moscow is prepared to initiate a new round of peace talks with Kyiv after June 22, once both sides complete the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of soldiers.

However, the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, did not confirm whether Ukraine would agree to the upcoming talks.

But while speaking with Trump, he noted that the exchanges would be completed and that the parties would discuss the next steps.

This call marked the fifth conversation between Putin and Trump since the Republican took office and represents a notable shift in relations with Moscow compared to the approach of Joe Biden’s administration following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

READ ALSO

Trump’s strategy has surprised Washington’s allies, raising concerns about the future of U.S. aid to Kyiv and leaving European nations to consider how they can compensate for any potential reduction in military, financial, and intelligence support if Trump chooses to withdraw it.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with their relationship during the call. The Kremlin stated, “The presidents communicate in a businesslike manner and seek solutions to pressing issues on the bilateral and international agenda, no matter how complex these issues may be.”

However, Zelensky urged the U.S. to reconsider its tone in discussions with Russia, arguing that it is too conciliatory and will not contribute to ending the war.

He stated on X, “Any signals of reduced aid, or of treating Ukraine and Russia as equals, are deeply unfair. Russia is the aggressor. They started this war. They do not want to end it.”

Share