Russia has lauded China for its pivotal role in challenging the current global order, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov describing the nation as a leading force in reshaping international dynamics.

His remarks came during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the BRICS Council summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Lavrov, referencing a Chinese proverb that warns against living in times of change, acknowledged the necessity of transformation in the present global landscape.

“Today, China is one of the main drivers of global change, and perhaps such change is indeed necessary,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of adapting to the evolving world.

The Russian official also aligned with China’s stance on the ongoing global struggle between proponents of a unipolar world—dominated by Western powers—and those advocating for a multipolar world order.

Lavrov reiterated that this new order must be founded on the principles of sovereign equality as outlined in the United Nations Charter, stressing the importance of fair and just international relations.

“Russia, China, BRICS, and SCO partners, along with other allies, stand at the forefront of the movement for justice and equality,” Lavrov said, adding that this responsibility demands careful attention to the objectives set by the leaders of their nations.

In addition, Lavrov informed Minister Wang that Russia is preparing for the official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to mark the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, a key moment in Russia’s history.

The celebration will serve as a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between the two nations.

The meeting underscored the deepening cooperation between Russia and China, as well as their shared vision for a more equitable and multipolar world order.

