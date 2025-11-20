Russia Poposes Tourney For Countries That Missed 2026 W’Cup

Russia is considering hosting a special international football competition during the 2026 FIFA World Cup — a tournament strictly for national teams that failed to qualify for the global showpiece.

Reports circulating in international media indicate that the Russian Football Union (RFU) has already begun shaping the idea, which is seen as an attempt to re-establish the country’s presence on the global sporting stage following years of sanctions.

According to the early proposal, Russia wants to invite several countries that will not be participating in the expanded 48-team World Cup. Nations being considered include Russia, Serbia, Greece, Chile, Peru, Venezuela, Nigeria, Cameroon and China.

If approved, the event would be the first of its kind: a parallel championship featuring strong footballing nations with World Cup history, emerging teams seeking more exposure, and countries eager to maintain competitive momentum.

Sports analysts say the move reflects Russia’s attempt to regain international visibility after being barred from FIFA competitions since 2022.

The country has not featured in World Cup qualifiers or the European Championship, creating a vacuum in its football development. The idea also comes at a unique time.

Despite the enlarged 2026 World Cup format, several notable teams still failed to secure qualification, making the prospect of an alternative tournament more realistic.

Although the proposal is still at a preliminary stage, it has already generated widespread debate among football followers and could become one of the major talking points ahead of the 2030 World Cup cycle.