January 1, 2025
Russia Launches New Year Drone Strike On Kyiv

In the early hours of Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Russia launched a drone strike on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, injuring no fewer than three people and damaging buildings in two districts.

City officials said explosions boomed across the morning sky shortly after Ukraine’s air force warned of drones approaching the city.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko,  the air defences were repelling an enemy attack, and two floors of a residential building had been partially destroyed in the strike.

Klitschko added that debris had also damaged a non-residential premise in another neighbourhood.

Recall that Russia has carried out regular air strikes on Ukrainian towns and cities far behind the front line of its nearly three-year-old invasion.

