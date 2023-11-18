Russia Launches Massive Drone Attack On Ukraine

Russian forces on Friday night launched a major drone attack on Ukraine, hitting infrastructure facilities in the south and north areas of the country.

Confirming the attack on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said Ukraine’s air defence shot down 29 out of 38 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched from Russian territory.

The air force in a statement said the attack on many Ukrainian regions lasted from 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday to 4 a.m. on Saturday, adding that

The South military command said an energy infrastructure facility was hit in the southern Odesa region.

An administrative building was also damaged and one civilian was wounded in the strike, it said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

In Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region on the border with Russia and Belarus, two infrastructure buildings were damaged during the overnight strike, the statement said.

The drones also targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the second attack so far this month, officials said, adding that all drones heading for the capital were shot down on the approach.