Russia Launches Deadly Drone Attack On Ukraine’s Mykolaiv, Kryvyi Rih

On Tuesday, Russia carried out a large-scale drone attack on the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv overnight, striking a key access point to the Black Sea, and also targeted Kryvyi Rih in what Ukrainian officials have described as the biggest drone attack on the city since the war began.

New Telegraph reports that the attack comes barely a day after the United States (US) brokered separate deals with Ukraine and Russia to pause hostilities over the Black Sea and energy targets.

However, it remains unclear when and how these agreements will take effect.

The Governor of Mykolaiv confirmed that seven drones were destroyed overnight, while the city’s mayor reported emergency power outages early Wednesday.

It is yet to be determined whether the power cuts were precautionary measures or a direct consequence of the strikes.

In Kryvyi Rih, a central Ukrainian city and President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown, explosions ignited fires and damaged buildings, though no casualties have been reported.

Ukraine’s military command reported that its air defense systems intercepted 56 out of the 117 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Additionally, 48 drones were diverted using electronic warfare techniques.

“Apparently, this is how the occupiers ‘want peace, ’” wrote Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvyi Rih’s military administration, on Telegram, condemning the attack.

At the time of this report, there was no immediate response from Moscow regarding the strikes.

However, Russia’s defense ministry claimed that its own air defenses had shot down nine Ukrainian drones overnight, including two over the Black Sea.

With both sides escalating drone warfare despite diplomatic efforts, the effectiveness of the U.S.-mediated agreements remains in question.

