May 19, 2025
Russia Launches Biggest Drone Attack Since Invasion Began –Ukraine

Ukraine said Russia has launched its biggest drone attack since the full-scale invasion began, targeting several regions including Kyiv, where one woman died.

Russia had launched 273 drones by 08:00 yesterday (05:00 GMT) targeting the central Kyiv region and Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions in the east, Ukraine’s air force said.

The barrage has come just a day before a scheduled call between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US President has been urging a ceasefire. Russian and Ukraine had their first face-to-face talks in more than three years on Friday in Turkey, but it yielded little besides a new prisoner swap deal, reports the BBC.

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz said yesterday that he and leaders of Britain, France, and Poland would have a virtual meeting with Trump before his conversation with Putin this morning.

Yesterday, Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia had launched a record number of drones, including Shahed attack drones, of which 88 were intercepted and another 128 went astray “without negative consequences”.

