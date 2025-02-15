Russia Hails Trump’s Approach To Peace Talks Over Ukraine

Share

The spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova has publicly praised the 47th President United States (US), Donald Trump’s administration for its approach to peace talks over the Ukraine war, calling it a manifestation of realism.

Zakharova who gave the commendation on Friday also referenced the remarks by President Trump, who blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for Russia’s war in Ukraine and for suggesting that Kyiv could one day join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

This comes after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that NATO membership for Ukraine was not a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow on Friday, Zakharova said: “It seems to me that this is more a manifestation of realism.

“Trump said that, in his opinion, the whole story began after Biden’s team started speculating about NATO, the inclusion of Ukraine in NATO, and so on,” she added.

“In my opinion, this speaks of realism.”

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine without provocation in February 2022, at a time when NATO membership for Ukraine was a distant prospect.

NATO has an “open door policy,” meaning any country that meets the necessary criteria can apply to join the alliance if they choose to, as Finland and Sweden did in 2023.

