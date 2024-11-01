Russia Fines Google More Money Than There Is In Entire World

Share

A Russian court has fined Google two undecillion roubles – a two followed by 36 zeroes – for restricting Russian state media channels on YouTube.

In dollar terms that means the tech giant has been told to pay $20,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000.

Despite being one of the world’s wealthiest companies, that is considerably more than the $2 trillion Google is worth. In fact, it is far greater than the world’s total GDP, which is estimated by the International Monetary Fund to be $110 trillion, reports the BBC.

The fine has reached such a gargantuan level because – state news agency Tass says – it doubles every day it is not paid.

According to Tass, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted he “cannot even pronounce this number” but urged “Google management to pay attention.” The company has not commented publicly or responded to a BBC request for a statement.

