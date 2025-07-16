New Telegraph

July 16, 2025
Russia Expands Scholarship Scheme For Nigerian Students

The Russian Federation has offered to increase its annual scholarship quota for Nigerian students from 220 to a potentially higher number, as part of efforts to boost bilateral relations between both countries.

The offer, which aims to explore areas of mutual interest in culture, was made in Abuja during a meeting between the Russian Embassy and the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy.

The discussions centered on various areas, including youth development through creative industries, cultural exchange, and economic cooperation.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa highlighted the importance of harnessing the country’s large youth population through the creative and cultural industries.

