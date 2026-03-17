Russia has allegedly launched a coordinated disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Ukraine and undermining its relations with European Union (EU) partners.

According to analysts and international observers, Kremlin-aligned media outlets are spreading false narratives alleging that Ukraine plans to halt energy supplies to the EU, claiming Kyiv is engaging in “energy blackmail” and threatening the “Druzhba” oil pipeline and gas transit routes.

However, these claims appear to lack concrete evidence and are widely regarded as part of Russia’s propaganda efforts to sow distrust between Ukraine and the EU.

“The goal is clear: portray Ukraine as an unreliable ally and weaken international support,” said a senior EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It’s Russia that’s using energy as a weapon, attacking Ukraine’s infrastructure, and affecting European energy security.”

Ukraine’s energy sector has been under relentless attack since Russia’s full-scale invasion. Data shows over 400 attacks on Ukraine’s oil infrastructure, resulting in losses of $24.8 billion and a loss of 11.5 GW of power capacity. Hungary’s recent demands for Ukraine to restore the “Druzhba” pipeline have raised eyebrows, with some seeing it as pressure tactics linked to financial aid for Kyiv.