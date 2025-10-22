Russia Earns N282bn From Increased Wheat Supply To Nigeria

Russia has exported 372,000 tonnes of wheat worth N282 billion ($188 million) in less than two months to Nigeria. The grain was shipped to the country between July 1 and September 21, 2025—up from 352,000 tonnes during the same period last year.

According to Russian Agroexport, Nigeria imported approximately 6.3 million tonnes of wheat, up 1.2 million tonnes from the previous year in the 2024/25 season, following a temporary zero import duty as a tonne of the grain is $504.50 in the global market.

It noted that Russian wheat accounted for 1.4 million tonnes of this total, more than triple the volume shipped the previous season. This week, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data indicated that 158,261 tonnes of the grain will be conveyed to Lagos Port from October 20 2025 by vessels.

It added that Desert Puma with 56,173 tonnes and Theoslogo. S, 56,750 tonnes will offload their consignments at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), adding that Stella Lady laden with 18,638 tonnes and Elequssa, 26,700 tonnes will also discharge the grain at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL).

Findings revealed that wheat supplies from Russia to Nigeria soared in the first quarter of 2025 by five times annually, according to the Federal Center for Evaluation of Safety and Quality of Agribusiness Products. It explained: “Many countries in Africa scaled up Russian wheat imports.

The volume of supplies to Nigeria grew fivefold against the like period of the last year and reached 262,000 metric tonnes. Morocco increased Russian wheat imports by a factor of two to 174,000 metric tonnes, Mozambique – to 73,800 metric tonnes (by 11.7 times), Cameroon – up to 50,000 metric tonnes (by 2.2 times), and Burundi, 30,500 metric tonnes (by 9.6 times).

Russia for the first time exported wheat to Togo since 2022; supplies amounted to 27,000 metric tonnes.” Recall that in July 2025, NPA’s shipping position revealed that five ships discharged 270,707 of the grain at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos Port, Apapa, saying that Effy N offloaded 53,000 tonnes; Silhouette Island, 55,000 tonnes; t Desert Diamond, 52, 861 tonnes, Spring Lotus, 56, 570 tonnes and Tegal, 53, 276 tonnes.

In May, the data revealed that 416,161 tonnes of the grain were discharged at ABTL, GDNL, Standard Flour Mills (SFM) and Josepdam terminals from four vessels.

According to the shipping data ABTL moored Desert Glory with 53,785 tonnes; Ton Hill, 53,444 tonnes; Spring Lotus, 53,445 tonnes; Copenhagen Commerce, 56,136 tonnes, San Antonio, 52,250 tonnes, CL Jiangmen, 24,000 tonnes. Also, GDNL received Shanghai Eagle laden with 40,400 tonnes, Serenity, 34,513 tonnes, while SFM berthed Malteza with 14,300 tonnes and Yasa Rose, 15,087 tonnes.

At Tincan Island and Calabar ports, Josepdam took delivery of 35,802 tonnes from Lyra M and Desert Ranger, 17,000 tonnes respectively. In February six vessels also berthed with 209,944 tonnes of Russian wheat valued at N194 billion ($118 million) at the Lagos ports despite bad weather which hit Russian grain, leading to 30 per cent fall in export.

Of the imports to Lagos Port, the shipping data revealed that Unity Discovery with 57,029.34 tonnes; Alypso N, 54,999 tonnes and Copenhagen Commerce, 56,844 tonnes offloaded the grain at ABTL. Also, Sweet lady II, 37,400 tonnes and Allegra, 29,701 tonnes berthed at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) of the port, while Alda berthed with 31,000 tonnes at Josepdam, Tincan Island Port in January.

Meanwhile, the National Project Coordinator of National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-pocket Project (NAGS-AP), Ishaku Buba, the wheat production programme for the 2024/2025 dry season has been launched across 16 wheat-producing states, targeting 280,000 farmers.

He said that the country anticipated a significant boost in wheat production, with the expected output generating revenue exceeding N1.25 trillion.