Russia Downs 77 Ukrainian Drones

Two days after Ukraine carried out its largest direct strike on Russia, Moscow downed 77 Kyiv drones on Wednesday night, March 12.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday, thirty drones were intercepted and destroyed over the western Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, while 25 more were downed over Kaluga.

It added that more drones were intercepted over the regions of Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov and Belgorod.

Multiple Ukrainian cities were also under attack on Thursday morning, with a 42-year-old woman killed in Kherson, according to regional military administration head Roman Mrochko.

Authorities in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk also reported coming under attack early Thursday

The latest barrage comes after Russia downed more than 90 drones in the capital region on Tuesday. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin called it the most massive enemy drone attack on Moscow.

Russia said three people died and several more were injured in Tuesday’s attack, which saw it intercept 337 Ukrainian drones across the country.

