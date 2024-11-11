Russia Downs 32 Drones In Biggest Attack On Moscow

Share

Russia downed 32 Ukrainian drones targeting Mos- cow overnight, the city’s mayor said yesterday, in the largest attack on the capital since Russia began its offensive in Ukraine in 2022.

The attack, which forced the temporary closure of three Moscow airports, injured a 52-year-old woman and set two homes on fire in the village of Stanovoye in the Moscow region, officials said.

While the Ukrainian capital Kyiv is regularly targeted by massive Russian drone and missile strikes, attacks on Moscow are much less frequent, reports the AFP.

“Thirty-two drones headed for Moscow have been destroyed,” mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram

