The Russian Defence Ministry has announced that its air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones within a 30-minute window as cross-border hostilities between the two neighbours intensify.

Speaking in a statement issued on Friday via its Telegram page, the Defence Ministry said the drones were neutralised between 10:00 pm and 10:30 pm local time.

According to the report, nine drones were brought down over Russia’s Rostov region, which shares a border with eastern Ukraine, while another four were shot down over the Kursk region, bordering northern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force said it had successfully intercepted 24 Russian drones over the past day, while another 13 reportedly failed to reach their intended targets, likely due to the deployment of electronic warfare countermeasures.

Ukraine claimed Russia had launched a total of 39 drones and one ballistic missile in its latest wave of aerial assaults.

In a related development, intelligence reports have emerged indicating that more than 100 Chinese nationals are fighting as mercenaries alongside Russian forces against Ukraine.

Sources familiar with American intelligence, including two U.S. officials and a former Western intelligence operative, confirmed the development, although there appears to be no direct link between the fighters and the Chinese government.

The sources further revealed that Chinese military officers have been observed behind Russian lines during the war, with approval from Beijing, to study and draw tactical lessons from the conflict.

The situation gained more international attention on Wednesday after Ukrainian forces reportedly captured two men of Chinese origin in the eastern part of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier disclosed intelligence suggesting that as many as 155 Chinese citizens are actively involved in the war on Russia’s side.

The development has raised fresh concerns over the growing global complexities surrounding the conflict, as questions mount over China’s evolving role in the Russia- Ukraine war.

