Russia Denies Involvement In Prigozhin’s Death

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has refuted the claims that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death was planned by the Kremlin.

Following his inclusion in the list of victims of a plane crash by Russia’s Department for Air Transport on Wednesday, Prigozhin, the head of the mercenary Wagner Group, was assumed dead.

Prior to the Wagner Group’s leader inciting a coup against Putin, Russian troops and the Wagner Group were fighting side by side in Ukraine.

Following the failed revolt, Vice President Joe Biden of the United States expressed concerns for Prighozin’s safety.

The uprising was considered the greatest threat to Putin in his 24-year rule.

He said, “I said I would be careful what I rode in. I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” Biden said after Prigozhin’s death was announced.

The US president added that there is “not much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind, but I don’t know enough to know the answer”.

Peskov called the claims made by the West that Putin was involved in Prigozhin’s killing an “absolute lie” when speaking to reporters on Thursday. Putin had not recently met Prigozhin, according to Peskov, who also noted that the crash was still under investigation. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov deemed Biden’s remarks regarding Prigozhin’s passing to be unacceptable.