The Kremlin has debunked reports making rounds that Asma al-Assad, the British-born wife of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, wanted a divorce.

Debunking the allegation, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson, also refuted reports which suggested that Assad had been confined to Moscow and had his property assets frozen.

According to the reports sighted by New Telegraph, Asma is also opting to leave Russia.

Peskov said: “No they do not correspond to reality,” when asked on a conference call if the reports are true.

Asma al-Assad was alleged to have filed for divorce and is seeking to relocate to London.

The development comes amid reports that her husband, Bashar al-Assad, faces restrictions after being granted asylum in Russia.

The Jerusalem Post, citing Turkish and Arab media sources, reports that Asma has submitted her divorce request to a Russian court and is awaiting approval to move to the UK.

Asma holds dual British-Syrian citizenship and has spent her early years in London with her Syrian parents.

According to the report, she moved to Syria in 2000 and married Bashar al-Assad the same year.

The couple met while Assad was studying in London, where Asma was working at JP Morgan.

Asma has faced health challenges, including two battles with cancer. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in May this year, after overcoming breast cancer in 2019.

Russian authorities have frozen his assets, which reportedly include 270 kilograms of gold, $2 billion, and 18 Moscow apartments, the report claimed.

Recall that Bashar al-Assad was removed from power in early December after rebel forces under Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, HTS, leadership.

