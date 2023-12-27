Russia confirms damage to warship on Black Sea

Russia has confirmed one of its warships has been damaged in a Ukrainian attack on a Black Sea port. The airstrike took place at Feodosiya in Russian occupied Crimea early yesterday morning.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said the large landing ship Novocherkassk was struck by Ukrainian aircraft carrying guided missiles. The head of the Ukrainian Air Force said earlier its warplanes had destroyed the ship, reports the BBC. One person was killed in the attack, according to the Russian-installed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov. Several others were hurt, officials said. Six buildings were damaged and a small number of people had to be take