Russian Chief of General Staff, Valery Gerasimov on Friday discussed military cooperation with his Chinese counterpart Liu Zhenli via video link.

The Russian Defense Ministry made this known in a statement issued on Friday.

Gerasimov congratulated Zhenli over his recent appointment, wished him success, and said that the visit of Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu to Moscow in April was “of great importance for the development of defence cooperation.”

“We highly appreciate the fact that after being appointed to the post, Colonel-General Li Shangfu chose Russia as the first country for his foreign trip, as did Chinese President Xi Jinping, who paid a state visit to our country in March,” he said.

“An example is the joint military exercises both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and SMOA Plus (coordination format of 10 Asian countries), which contribute to the deepening of positive contacts in the defence sphere,” he added.

“I am convinced that today’s talks will serve to further strengthen the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership in the defence sector.

Taking this opportunity, I invite you to visit Russia at a convenient time for you,” he said.​​​​​​​