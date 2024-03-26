Russia Charges Four Men Over Moscow Concert Attack

Russia has charged four men it said attacked a Moscow concert hall and killed at least 137 people. Three were marched bent double into a Moscow court while the fourth was in a wheelchair. All were charged with committing an act of terrorism. The Islamic State group, or IS, said it carried out Friday’s outrage at Crocus City Hall, and posted video.

Russian officials have claimed, without evidence, Ukrainian involvement. Kyiv says the claim is “absurd”. The men were arrested hours after four gunmen on Friday night stormed the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, a northern Moscow suburb, and began firing on some of the estimated 6,000 people who were attending a rock concert.

The attackers also set fires which engulfed the venue and caused the roof to collapse, reports the BBC. Russian authorities said 137 people were killed and more than 100 injured.