Russia Blames US Over Agriculture Export Restriction

Moscow has accused the United States (US) of being unwilling to discuss lifting restrictions on Russia’s agricultural exports. However, Russia has stated its readiness to resume the Black Sea Green Deal once the obstacles to its agricultural supply have been resolved.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 6 by the Russian State News Agency, TASS, citing the Russian embassy in Washington.

“Russia is ready to consider the possibility of resuming the ‘grain deal’ as soon as systemic tasks aimed at promoting Russian agricultural export are solved,” the Russian embassy reportedly said in a statement published on Telegram.

Moscow’s statements came in response to a Tuesday US Department of State press briefing, where Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters that Russia’s decision to end the Black Sea Grain Initiative “hurts” vulnerable communities and that Washington is looking into diplomatic opportunities to revive the grain deal.

“Russia’s decision to terminate its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative hurts communities vulnerable to food insecurity around the world,” Patel said.

“We, of course, are continuing to assess and look at what other options are available to make sure that the flow of food product can get to the places that it needs to go.”

He refrained from commenting on lifting restrictions on Russia’s agricultural exports and Moscow’s demands to re-enter its agricultural bank to the SWIFT payment system and insuring the ships involved in the grain initiative.

In response, the Russian embassy blamed the US for preventing “countries in need” from purchasing Moscow’s food products.

“We paid attention to today’s statements by the State Department officials, which clearly demonstrate Washington’s unwillingness to discuss the topic of unblocking the supply of Russian agricultural products,” the embassy said.

“It is the Western sanctions that impede the countries in need from purchasing our food products.”

The US spokesperson did not comment on remarks made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following his talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Ukraine should soften its approach for possible joint steps to revive the grain deal.

Putin, in turn, said that Russia was ready to return to the grain deal as soon as promises given to it under the deal were fulfilled.