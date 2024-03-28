Russia Attack: Olawepo-Hashim Writes Putin, Stresses Need To Strengthen Global Peace

A former presidential candidate and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has condoled with President Vladimir Putin and people of Russia on the terrorist attack that claimed 137 lives. In a letter through the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Nigeria, Olawepo-Hashim maintained that the attack is “a fiendish assault on live culture and civilization.” He added that the horrific act, which reportedly claimed 137 lives and many injured, must be condemned by all peace loving people all over the world and people of good conscience.

His words: “The attack further underscores the ubiquitous nature of terror, which no nation is immuned against as long as there exist ample number of fertile minds for evil sometimes not always possible to completely track. “Sad occurrences such as the 9/11 in the United States , London Tube bombing and many variants of terrorist actions such as this in powerful nations highlights the necessity of increased international cooperation and solidarity against terrorism and the need to strengthen peace globally across political divides.”

He noted that though Nigeria feels the pains of terrorism daily, Nigerians must stand with Russia, a friendly nation that has demonstrated generous friendship and support to the country in times of war and peace in the past.” He stressed that “not only did Russia support efforts to keep Nigeria one during the nation’s civil war, Russia extended economic support for the building of important economic infrastructure and provided scholarships and technical training for the nation’s key professionals.”

He added that “Russia was a key ally of our founding fathers in the struggle for independence from colonial rule,” emphasizing that the bond of friendship between Nigeria and the Russian people has been traditionally reciprocal as demonstrated during the incident of the Chernobyl nuclear tragedy, when Nigeria announced substantial financial donation in solidarity with Russia. “Let me add my voice as a friend of Russia at a time like this to comfort those who were wounded in last Friday’s attack and to stand in solidarity with Russia,” Olawepo-Hashim said.