Russia-Africa Summit: Awakening Nigeria’s Quest For Industrial Revival

At the just concluded second Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg, the Federal Government made a case for the completion of Ajaokuta Steel Complex Limited (ASCL) and revival of the moribund Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) in a bid to galvanise the country’s steel sector to attain the much anticipated industrialisation agenda. Taiwo Hassan writes

Indeed, Nigeria’s quest for formidable industrialisation has been facing herculean challenges in all fronts despite past and present administrations’ determined efforts to make the country a fully built industrial hub amid the vast potential in the manufacturing sector.

Nevertheless, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have pinpointed their views at many fora that unless Nigeria revives her steel and aluminum sectors it cannot be classified as an industrialised state because of the key role steel and aluminum play in global manufacturing sector and other sectors.

Federal Government’s quest to complete the Ajaokuta Steel Mill project and the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON), two moribund assets, has been without any meaningful development to show for it, despite the trillions of naira already spent and invested.

Ajaokuta steel mill project

completion of the Ajaokuta steel mill project is a perturbing and painful one in all ramifications considering the fact that it should be a foreign ex- change earning buffer for the coun- try’s economy and touching lives in the manufacturing sector and other sectors of the economy.

The project was conceived 65 years ago in 1958 but it was not until 22 years later in 1980 that President Shehu Shagari laid the foundation for its take-off. Also established along with it were four steel rolling mills at Jos, Plateau State; Oshogbo, Osun State; Katsina, Katsina State and Aladja in Delta State.

Phase one of the project was designed to produce 1.3 million tonnes of liquid steel yearly with the capacity to upgrade to 5.2 million tonnes in its third phase, churning out different types and grades of steel products. The ASCL is a massive complex composed of 43 different plants. By 1994, Ajaokuta was reported to have been 98 percent completed.

But for reasons of the infamous “Nigerian factor,” this dream project has only guzzled trillions of naira with little to show for it. President Olusegun Obasanjo’s elected government strove to revive the project under the private/public partnership arrangement with SOL- GAS Energy of USA, but the move failed.

Obasanjo also entered a concession agreement with Global Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd (GINL), owned by Indians to operate the ASCL and the Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO), at Itakpe, Kogi State; but this also collapsed.

The company was accused of asset-stripping of Nigeria’s supposed hope for rapid industrialisation. Efforts by the Buhari regime to retrieve the two companies from GINL only incurred the nation another $496 million in judgement debt.

Courage

However, with President Tinubu’s regime in place now, it must summon the political will to reposition the multi-billions naira Ajaokuta steel mill project, to conduct comprehensive technical audits, look for credible technical partners, join them with qualified and patriotic Nigerians of integrity to do the needed work, and source the required funds to push this project across the finish line as early as possible.

A situation where two epoch-mak- ing heavy industries – the Dangote Refinery and Ajaokuta Steel – come on stream and run seamlessly will put Nigeria on the rise again. The potential of these two industries to impact the unemployment situation and rapid economic development are better experienced than imagined. Nigeria must be brought into the comity of steel production countries once and for all.

Stakeholders’ views

Already, industry stakeholders have raised the alarm that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine was causing global prices of steel to skyrocket and the need for the new government of President Tinubu to see the speedy completion of the Ajao- kuta Steel Complex Limited (ASCL) urgently for national priority.

Indeed, they are of the opinion that most of the steel in the world comes from that Russia-Ukraine axis and this has made cost of importing steels into the country to triple in all ramifications, thereby, inflating cost of construction projects.

Ideally, the industry stakeholders said that global prices of steel and its importation were already unsettling many ongoing multi-million naira projects in the country, as cost of projects are rising on a daily basis, while others are being abandoned since construction companies are apprehensive of cutting corners following the recent spate of building collapse in the country.

Speaking with New Telegraph in Lagos on the rising cost of global steels prices on investment projects, the immediate past chairman of the Downstream sector group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Managing Director, 11Plc (formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc), Mr. Tunji Oyebanji, disclosed that the skyrocketing prices of global steel was seriously having a negative impact on the country’s oil and gas sector because of the high demands for steel for welding and other things in general. According to him, Russia is a major producer of steel in the world and its war with Ukraine is causing a rise in global prices and importation.

He admitted that the rise in global prices of steels was a concern for industry stakeholders in the country’s oil and gas sector. He, however, stated that all eyes were on President Tinubu-led government to step up and reignite the completion of Ajaokuta steel mill to make the country self reliant in steel production and consumption.

In his remark, the Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, disclosed that the upsurge in the war in Ukraine was prevalent in the country’s construction and real estate sector as cost of building materials is on the roof top as building projects suffer setbacks at the moment. He noted that the coming on stream of Ajaokuta steel company was expected to support a solid growth in the construction sector.

Ajayi-Kadir explained: “With the dire need to boost foreign exchange earnings, the government should invest more in export support infrastructure and create linkages into the African market where we can export more products like steel from the Ajaokuta steel company to earn foreign exchange in the long run. “With all of these, the sector can contribute higher rate to the country’s GDP.”

FG’s stance

At the Russia-Africa summit plenary session, Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, said Nigeria was now at a new dawn to chart and re-position its destiny for greatness going by the current measures adopted by the Bola Tinubu administration to diversify the economy and address emerging challenges.

He said the Federal Government had identified key growth drivers and sectors that are very important to the diversification of the Nigerian economy. Shettima stated this while addressing political and business leaders at the second plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit held in St. Petersburg recently.

Highlighting the Tinubu administration’s economic agenda, Shettima said: “We have resolved and are firmly determined to consolidate on industrialising Nigeria and diversifying its economy into sectors that the country has a comparative advantage.

“The administration has identified key growth drivers and sectors that are very important to the diversification of Nigerian economy, including power, transportation, infrastructure, maritime, agro-processing, mining, manufacturing, petrochemicals, food processing and textiles etc. The Nigerian government considers these sectors as key priority areas that will drive the country’s economic agenda,” the VP added.

Nigeria woos Russia

The Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Ajaokuta branch, had said that the giant steel project in the area had slept for too long and that it was high time they woke her up from its slumber. In a bid to revive the Ajaokuta steel mill project and the Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON), the largest economy in Africa had proposed a partnership with the Federation of Russia at the second Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg, Russia. At a sideline panel session themed “Russia–Africa: Prospects for Energy Cooperation,” the Permanent Secretary Political and Economic Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Gabriel Aduda, said talks have been positive so far on the deals.

Aduda said that Nigeria has initiated talks with Russia to partner in reviving the Ajaokuta steel mill, which has also been moribund for years. According to him, the focus of his discourse was to bring back Russian cooperation and partnership to resuscitate the plant that was already 94 percent complete and bring it back on board.

“We had a very long discussion with United Company (UC) RUSAL and we’re looking at the revitalisation of our aluminium plant in Nigeria that has been moribund for about upwards of 10 to 15 years.

“We think that engaging with UC RUSAL who have the expertise from this end will help us to develop that and bring the plant back on board,” he said. According to the permanent secretary, reviving the plant will lead to socioeconomic gains for the partners. “The moment we do that, then you can see profits for both of us. “UC RUSAL will make it money and Nigeria, of course, will create jobs to benefit from what all other side contracts bring like direct and indirect jobs, and reduction in migration to Europe, etc,” he said.

“The resuscitation starts later this year and right now we are looking to finalise agreement on cash cap, which should be done in the coming weeks,” he added. Last line The ASCL and ALSCON have been described as a symbol of Nigeria’s inability to handle really big things; a symbol of irredeemable system failures, even though all eyes are on Presi- dent Tinubu-led government to finally make the projects come to fruition.