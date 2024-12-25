New Telegraph

December 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Russia: 67 Passenger…

Russia: 67 Passenger Plane Crashes In Kazakhstan On Christmas Day

A passenger plane carrying 67 people from Azerbaijan to southern Russia on Wednesday, crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau amid Christmas Day celebration.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations who confirmed the development said its teams found the aircraft on fire upon arrival at the scene.

“Rescue units began extinguishing the fire. Currently, information about the victims is being clarified, and according to preliminary information, there are survivors,” the ministry said.

READ ALSO:

It was gathered that there were 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board.

Also, Azerbaijan Airlines said flight J2-8243 – using an Embraer 190 aircraft from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to Grozny in the Russian region of Chechnya – made an emergency landing approximately 3 kilometres (1.8 miles) from Aktau.

“Additional information regarding the incident will be provided to the public,” the airline added.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Israeli War: Bethlehem Marks Sombre Christmas
Read Next

Imo Police Lose Two Officers, Kill Three Kidnapping Suspects
Share
Copy Link
×