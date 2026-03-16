RusselSmith, Ghana Maritime Authority Hold Talks On 3D Manufacturing Solutions

Leading provider of advanced manufacturing and asset integrity solutions in Nigeria, RusselSmith, has confirmed discussions with the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) regarding the introduction of the company’s 3D manufacturing capabilities to Ghana’s maritime sector.

According to a press release, the growing regional interest in RusselSmith’s advanced manufacturing solutions underscores Nigeria’s emergence as a credible hub for industrial innovation on the African continent.

“The potential partnership, facilitated by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), validates RusselSmith’s strategic commitment to building advanced manufacturing infrastructure that serves not only Nigeria but the broader West African region.

With over two decades of experience serving critical industries across the sub-region, the company has positioned itself at the forefront of a technological shift with far-reaching implications for industrial resilience and economic development,” the statement said.

During a courtesy visit to the Ghana Maritime Authority, Kayode Adeleke, Co-founder and CEO of RusselSmith, highlighted the stark reality that while the global 3D manufacturing market was valued at approximately $32 billion in 2024, Africa currently accounts for only about two per cent of that market.

This industrial gap, Adeleke emphasised, represents both a challenge and an opportunity for the continent. To bridge this divide, RusselSmith is preparing to commission the Omnifactory, Nigeria’s first multi-technology industrial 3D manufacturing facility, in Lagos, with plans to develop a flagship Mega Omnifactory facility in Nigeria later this year.

Together, these investments are designed to establish Nigeria as a continental anchor for advanced industrial solutions, enabling the local production of complex and critical components across multiple sectors, from maritime and defence to oil and gas, and reducing the cost and lead times associated with importing specialised parts.