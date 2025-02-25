RusselSmith, CWEIC Announce Partnership

Share

RusselSmith, a leading provider of innovative industrial solutions focusing on asset integrity and advanced manufacturing, has joined the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) as a strategic partner.

As part of the partnership, CWEIC has appointed RusselSmith’s Chief Executive Officer, Kayode Adeleke to its Global Advisory Council.

This represents a high-level recognition of RusselSmith’s capabilities, offering a pathway to access more trade and investment opportunities while extending its innovative service delivery across global industries such as energy, maritime, aerospace, and manufacturing.

CWEIC is a commercial, not-for-profit membership organisation that facilitates trade and investment throughout Commonwealth member nations.

The organ – isation’s network includes around 140 business and government Strategic Partners. In its statement, the Commonwealth body said: “We are excited to announce RusselSmith as the latest Strategic Partner of CWEIC and welcome Kayode Adeleke to the Global Advisory Council.

RusselSmith is a trusted leader in industrial innovation, delivering tailored solutions that enhance resilience and sustainable development across critical sectors in Africa.”

Commenting on the development, Adeleke stated: “Our decision to join the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council was driven by the natural alignment between RusselSmith’s solutions and vision for promoting industrial resilience, and CWEIC’s push to create meaningful trade and investment opportunities across its member nations.”

