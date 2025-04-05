New Telegraph

April 5, 2025
Russell Brand Breaks Silence Amid R$pe Allegations

Renonwed English actor and comedian, Russell Brand has broken his silence following charges of rape, indecent assault, oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault involving four women.

The 49-year-old has, however, firmly maintained that he has “Never been a rapist”, accusing the government of turning the law into “A weapon”.

In a video posted to X on Friday afternoon, Brand thanked his supporters, saying his intention to contest the allegations in court.

He said: “I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile.”

“But what I never was, was a rapist. I have never engaged in non-consensual activity and I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

The Metropolitan Police have now charged Brand with one count each of rape, indecent assault, and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault.

These charges relate to allegations made by four separate women, with the incidents said to have occurred between 1999 and 2005.

Brand is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 2nd May.

