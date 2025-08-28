New Telegraph

August 28, 2025
Rush For Medals Begins At National Youth Games In Asaba

After the conclusion of the Digital Registration Management (DRM) process, a total of 6,382 athletes have been confirmed to represent all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at the 9th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

The rush for medals will begin today, though the Games will be officially declared open on August 29. It will run till September 6, 2025.

The breakdown of registered participants includes 4,961 athletes, 635 coaches, 386 team officials, and 400 state delegates, reflecting the growing scale and significance of the Games as a national platform for youth development and sports excellence. Gombe State is yet to finalise DRM procedures for its contingent of 74 participants. However, the current total of 6,382 registered individuals stands as the official figure heading into the opening ceremony.

