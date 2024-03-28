Rural Telephony: Agitations Mount For Unified Stakeholder Engagement

The Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology Cable Satellite and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN) has insisted on a roundtable among government agencies such as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), telecoms operators, and other stakeholders to curb challenges in the telecoms sector. According to the body, there may not be clear workable solutions to the challenges bedeviling the sector without a transparent national industry stakeholders’ meeting. In a chat with New Telegraph, the President of ATICEN, Comrade Adede John Williams, emphasised the need for the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, to organise a roundtable with the operators and the stakeholders to iron out the challenges.

He maintained that a unilateral discussion could not bring the required solutions without the operators who are the experts in the industry and really know the challenges they are facing. Speaking on the Universal Service Provision Fund, Williams emphasised the need for the Federal Government to involve the telecoms operators in the Fund Committee for the implementation of the rural telephony project embarked upon by the government. According to him, the committee needs to call all the stakeholders to deliberate on what to do and how to do it with the fund.

“The committee has still not got it right and may not get it right without involving the telcos and infracos. They are the ones who know what exactly to be done to make sure the fund is used for its purpose. The committee cannot embark on such a project without us, it will not be perfect. “Who are the experts executing the project? How much are they spending on the project? What are the modalities? Which areas are they covering with the project? “These are some of the questions that need to be answered.

Though we commend the Minister for his laudable initiatives and prompt response to our agitation and requests especially as the USPF is concerned, he needs to carry the stakeholders especially the tecos along. The money must be accounted for at each stage of spending,” Williams said. The USPF was established in 2003 with an initial N15 billion to promote the widespread availability and usage of network and application services throughout Nigeria. “Despite the global economic meltdown, the ICT sector has constantly remained a focal point in transporting values and bailing out other sectors in the economy challenges ravaging almost all sectors from the economic quagmire we find ourselves.

“On that note, we are calling on Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, to as a matter of urgency summon a critical and all-inclusive national industry stakeholders’ meeting with an unbiased concentration to discuss very important issues affecting the sector and sub-sector of the industry, as well as the players and how to consolidate on the projected opportunities that could further transform the sector and ensure it contributes more to President Bola Tinubu’s agenda as it relates to his Renewed Hope mantra,” he said.

He further charged the NCC EVC/CEO, Dr. Aminu Maida, to be transparent with the management of USP Fund and apply transparency measures as it concerns the rural telephony projects in the country “as we have promised to keep an eye on the projects.” He further urged Maida to put more commitment into the industry regulatory framework development concerning all the challenges confronting the sector, especially multiple taxation, foreign exchange, Right of Way (RoW), etc. The ATICEN boss also called on the government to ensure the security of telecom infrastructure, ICT facilities, and other subsector entities operating in the Nigerian market space.