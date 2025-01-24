Rural Devt: Oborevwori Connecting Communities, Transforming Lives In Delta –Aniagwu

Share

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, yesterday, said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was connecting communities and transforming lives through provision of road infrastructure across rural communities in the state.

Speaking on a national television programme monitored in Asaba, Aniagwu said the governor has completed over 100km of roads with over 150km ongoing.

He said Oborevwori provided N1 billion each for road construction in the 25 local government areas in 2024 fiscal year and upscaled it to N2.1 billion each in the 2025 budget.

He explained: “When the governor came in on May 29, 2023, he made a number of promises, but chiefly he was clear on the need to continue on existing projects, in which case he was going to ensure that no project was abandoned and at the same time initiating new ones.

“In terms of connecting our communities, he has been able to ensure that every local government has roads that are ongoing or completed, which is why he created the Ministry of Works and Rural Roads, and then started with the responsibility of opening up our rural communities.

“In 2024 fiscal year, he made sure that we, first of all, amassed one billion for each of the local governments to enable us to tackle some community roads.

Share

Please follow and like us: